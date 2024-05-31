The Independent National Electoral commission has described the continuous voters registration exercise that begun in Edo state as commendable .

The national commissioner supervising Edo state who spoke during the monitoring of the exercise said she is impressed with the turnout and level of participation from eligible voters.

As residents and people of Edo State prepare to go to the polls to elect who governs them in the next four years, the electoral body in the country has started the continuous voters registration to allow those who have attained the voting age and those who have not previously registered to be part of the democratic process

The supervising national commissioner, says it is very important for every eligible voters to register and obtain their permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to ensure their voice are heard in the forthcoming election .

In a counter reaction, the All Progressive Congress, has called for the cancellation of the exercise citing alleged irregularities.

The publicity secretary of the party who spoke to newsmen says there is a need for the suspension of the registration following the failure in the INEC voter enrollment device and complaints from intending registrants .

Presently, Edo has about one million, nine hundred registered voters