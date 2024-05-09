Natives of Obeagu community in Awgu local government area of Enugu state, have petitioned the state government and Inspector General of Police for what they described as persistent harassment, persecution and unlawful detention of its indigenes by their Divisional Police officers in Awgu .

Scores of protesting villagers mostly women and aged bearing placards with different inscriptions such as ” Stop the Police Brutality”, “DPO Awgu stop the harassment”, “CP/IGP call Awgu DPO to order”, chanting slogans and demanding an end to the alleged unjust treatment by the Police.

President General of the community, Calistus Ojogbu, denounced the police operatives conduct in Obeagu community, alleging unprofessional conduct of the personnels

They called for intervention of state and Inspector General of Police to facilitate the release , redeployment of the DPO and caution its personnel from harassing innocent indigenes in their community .

The Enugu state Police Public Relation officer DSP Daniel NDUKWE council not react, claiming he has no brief of the allegation.