Operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on has arrested three brothers for suspected internet fraud.

They were arrested along New Garage, Wadata in Makurdi.

The suspects, Abubakar Sadiq Adejoh, Mohammed Habib Adejoh and Solomon Adejoh allegedly specialise in diverting customers’ funds from their accounts to a Point of Sale, POS, terminal for withdrawal.

Items recovered from them include a car, six mobile phones, one laptop and cash totaling N3,562,750.00 (Three Million Five Hundred and Sixty Two Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira) only.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.