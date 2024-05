A tanker laden with 33,000 litres of diesel fell along Cele Ijesha bridge, Lagos state.

A car and some dustbin trucks have been set ablazed.

Unconfirmed report says one person died as a result of the inferno.

Men of the Lagos state fire service are presently on ground to put off the fire.

Eyewitness say the accident happened around past 11 last night.

The road has been cordoned off, motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.