Nigeria Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru has said that with the commitment of President Bola Tinubu and the synergy that exists among Nigeria security agencies, banditry and terrorism will soon come to an end.

The minister stated this in Sokoto, when he visited troops in the frontline of battle.

He also visited stakeholders in the state including the state governor and the Sultan of Sokoto who asked the government to always pay attention to the demand of the troops.

Sokoto state governor who was represented by his deputy, said, the state government is willing to spend its last penny to end Insecurity and pave way for peace and prosperity in the state.

The Minister also emphasised the need for sustained engagement, dialogue, cooperation and team work, which he said would go a long way in defeating terrorists.