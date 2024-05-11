Four persons were said to have died from yet to be identified disease in Zamfara state while one hundred and seventy seven are currently receiving emergency treatment.The Commissioner, Ministry of Health in Zamfara Aish Anka confirmed the incident in three local Councils Maradun, Shinkafi and Gusau

A press statement signed by the lnformation officer of the ministry Ibrahim Bello Boko highlighted some of the early signs of the disease which Include abdominal distension, accumulation of fluid in the abdomen, enlarge liver, enlarge spleen, fever and general body weakness

The statement adds that the disease is waterborne and children are mostly affected

While the Commissioner is currently on emergency response to identify the causes of the disease with a view to containing it, authorities say the National Center for Disease Control, NCDC and other relevant agencies were informed of the development

Human and animal samples, soil, water, agricultural and foodstuff were taken to Lagos and Abuja laboratories for test and analysis

The Zamfara state Government through the Ministry of Health enjoin citizens not to panic as all hands are on deck to uncover the root causes of the disease and find a quick end to it.