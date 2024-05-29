The Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Justice Tajudeen Olukayode Ariwoola, has summoned the Chief Justice of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho and the Chief Judge of Kano State over the Conflicting Orders issued by Judges under their jurisdiction.

The summons by the CJN becomes necessary following the conflicting orders issued by a Federal High Court sitting in Kano after an earlier order by the Kano State High Court on the tussle over the position of the Emir of Kano.

The Conflicting orders by both the Federal High Court and the Kano State High Court has led many observers to complain at the seeming abuse of Court process with Courts of Concurrent jurisdiction both giving conflicting judgments.

The days ahead will determine what will happen as the Kano Emirship tussle shows no signs of abating with the Judiciary now the first victim following the CJN’s summons.