Two Courts of coordinate jurisdiction have given contradictory orders on the raging Kano emirate crisis.

While a federal high court issued an order for the eviction of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, a state high court restrained the police and ordered security agencies against arresting the monarch.

In the order issued by the federal high court, the Presiding Judge, Justice S. A. Amobeda directed the police to evict Emir Sanusi from the Palace at Kofar Kudu.

The court also ordered the Police to ensure all rights and privileges due to the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero be given to him.

Justice A.S Amobede order stated that the ex parte order is made in the interest of justice and the maintenance of peace in Kano State.

On the other hand, a State High Court presided over by Justice Amina Aliyu restrained the police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigerian Army from evicting or arresting Emir Sanusi and the kingmakers of the Kano emirate.

Emir Sanusi and four kingmakers filed the application.