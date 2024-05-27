The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam has issued a public apology to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu over allegations of involvement in the Emirship crisis in the state.

The Deputy Governor made the apology while briefing journalists on the recent development from the government angle as regards the Emirship tussle.

Aminu Abdussalam hinted that the Kano government were misled but after discreet investigation believed that the NSA was not involved in the crisis.

The deputy governor of Kano had earlier alleged that NSA Ribadu was involved in the return of 15th Emir, Aminu Bayero to the state after Governor Abba Yusuf, escorted the 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II to the Emir’s palace.

The Deputy Governor assured that the crisis that had continued to brew would be traced to its end.