A Pathologist from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Professor Sunday Soyemi, has told a Coroner sitting at the Magistrates’ Court, Ikorodu that the cause of death of singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, a.k a Mohbad was concluded as “uncertain”.He said the cause of death of the musician could not be determined as his body was too decomposed by the time an autopsy was performed.

The expert told Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi that despite extensive efforts, the advanced state of decomposition rendered a conclusive autopsy impossible.

He said the situation left many questions about the circumstances surrounding his death unanswered.

He told the court the autopsy was conducted at LASUTH in which photographs were taken for documentation.

Prof. Soyemi told the court that the body of the late singer Mohbad was not embalmed and had began to decompose before it was brought for autopsy, adding that it took about 21 days before the autopsy was conducted by which time, the body had decomposed.

He said the results also revealed the presence of piritin, caffeine and paracetamol and a superficial injury on the deceased’s left hand.

He said Mohbad’s death was concluded as “uncertain”.

Prof Soyemi also denied that the late Mohbad’s neck was bent and still bleeding after his death was announced.

According to him, heavy stones were placed on top of the grave at the time the body was to be exhumed, which took them about four hours to remove.

Counsel to Mohbad’s family, Wahab Shittu (SAN) said to journalists after Tuesday’s hearing, “The Pathologist said the body ought to have been exhumed within 12 hours after it was buried to avoid decomposition. So the summary he is saying is that the cause of death cannot be ascertained and when you say the cause of death cannot be ascertained, it means it is suspicious, it is not clear, no particular reason.”

The lawyer also said the pathologist referred to certain drugs administered on the late Mohbad before he died which could have caused a reaction that made it difficult to ascertain the cause of death.

Another witness, Owoseni Ibrahim who was a childhood friend of Mohbad testified that he knew Mohbad to be a calm, smart and a hardworking guy and never knew him to be unstable. “Everytime I see Mohbad he is always okay” he said.

Ibrahim told the coroner that he and the late singer were on their way to a show from Lekki to Ikorodu, along with the wife of the late singer known as Cynthia, the driver of the car and two other friends of the late singer.

He told the court that Mohbad and his wife got into an argument in the car and he tried to calm Mohbad down but Mohbad got angry with him for not supporting him.

He said he got down from the car to clear the road while the late singer continued quarreling with the wife.

Ibrahim also told the court that Cynthia who was the wife of the late Mohbad got angry when Mohbad told her he doesn’t know if the baby between them belongs to him because he only slept with her once.

Further hearing is fixed for June 11, 2024.