Warri Pathologist defends findings of Acute Pneumonia as cause of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr’s death

Clement Vhirerhire, a Delta State-based pathologist, on Monday defended his findings of acute pneumonia as the cause of the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

Mr Vhriterhire testified before a coroner presiding over an inquiry into the death of the student.

In the first autopsy carried out in Delta State, Mr Vhirterhire had said the 12-years-old died of “acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication.”

The medical doctor, who performed the first autopsy on the student of the Lagos-based Dowen College, said that his initial finding of chemical intoxication as a cause of death was made before a toxicology result ruled out that possibility.