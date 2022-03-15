Breaking News

Warri Pathologist defends findings of Acute Pneumonia as cause of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr’s death

Warri Pathologist defends findings of Acute Pneumonia as cause of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr's death

Clement Vhirerhire, a Delta State-based pathologist, on Monday defended his findings of acute pneumonia as the cause of the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

Mr Vhriterhire testified before a coroner presiding over an inquiry into the death of the student.

In the first autopsy carried out in Delta State, Mr Vhirterhire had said the 12-years-old died of “acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication.”

The medical doctor, who performed the first autopsy on the student of the Lagos-based Dowen College, said that his initial finding of chemical intoxication as a cause of death was made before a toxicology result ruled out that possibility.

