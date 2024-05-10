The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) says it is committed to formalising businesses nationwide, as it seeks to enhance accountability and integrity among business proprietors.

The Director-General, Hussaini Magaji emphasised this during a press briefing, where he emphasised the importance of small business owners, including POS operators, registering with the commission.

The launch of the secretariat for Active Registration of Fintech Operators, commonly referred to as POS Operators, has taken place.

The 24-hour secretariat is poised to serve as a hub for entrepreneurs seeking registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission, enabling them to enhance their reliability and accountability to customers.

The Director-General emphasised that this mandate aligns with the Corporate Affairs Commission’s laws, further legitimizing businesses.

The Director-General reviewed the registration application with additional inquiries made to ensure clarity and understanding of its purpose.