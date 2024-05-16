The Mobility Command of the Nigerian Air Force in Bayelsa State has joined other formations across the nation to celebrate its 60th Anniversary as it conducts a free medical outreach at Igbogene Community in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, Air Vice Marshall Yusuf Oladele, charged residents to go about their lawful businesses as he vows to ensure safety through partnership with sister agencies and goodwill members of the society.

The Igbogene town hall is this year’s venue for the routine Air Force Medical outreach in Bayelsa State.

Organised as part of activities marking the 60th anniversary of the Air Force, the Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, Air Vice Marshall Yusuf Oladele is in attendance to ensure free and quality services are provided for the residents.

He hopes to build better civil/military relationships with the civilian populace in the area.

Some beneficiaries showed appreciation to the Air Force as they received free medical check-ups, medicated glasses, and drugs to ensure improved health and vitality.

The Nigeria Air Force expresses its determination to improve the security of the state through partnership with other sister agencies.