President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived at the RSM Oliver Nzalgana Parade ground at the Nigerian Defence Academy in Afaka, Kaduna State, to mark the Diamond Jubilee of the Academy.

He serves as the reviewing officer for the trooping and presentation of National and Regimental colors parade.

The Nigerian Defence Academy was first presented with the National and Regimental colours in may 1970 by the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon.

It has become a tradition to present new colors to the academy during milestone celebrations, typically occurring at least 10 years after the previous event.

The colors being retired today were presented by President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on September 13, 2013.

Notable dignitaries accompanying the president include ministers of Defence, Service Chiefs, governors, religious leaders, and senior serving and retired military officers.