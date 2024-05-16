The European Union, in a bid to continue to support National and regional effort in counter-terrorism and all forms of insecurity is set to hold an international forum on security and defence in Brussels, Belgium

Ahead of this forum, the European Union is engaging with Nigeria and ECOWAS to reinforce common peace and security agenda

Insecurity has been a major set back for the West African region.

Development and security are two sides of the same coin, making adequate security for lives and prosperity paramount to achieving development

Addressing security threats and challenges, with a focus to strengthening international partnerships for conflict resolution and peace building is part of the focus of this meeting- Abuja road to Schuman.

The meeting was divided into two, The initial one for the Nigerian engagement and the second one for the regional engagement

Nigeria says this partnership is important as what affects one part of the world affects the other.

Meeting with ECOWAS, the Commissioner for political affairs, peace and security says ECOWAS needs 2.4 billion dollars to Kickstart a counter terrorism standby force

EU’s chief advisor on Security for Africa, Charles Andrew Stuart acknowledged that insecurity is increasingly worrying and that without Security, there cannot be a pathway to development.