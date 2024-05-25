A warrant officer in the Nigerian army Danladi Shaggy, will be spending the next 28 years behind bars.

Mr shaggy has also been dismissed alongside seven other soldiers for various infractions against the Army.

They were court marshalled by the 3rd division of the Nigerian army.

The 8 convicted soldiers were found guilty of committing various offences ranging from theft, selling of arms and ammunition, intimidation, and cheating, among other

Warrant officer Danladi Shaggi bags the highest jail term of 28 years for stealing 3,870 rounds of 7.26milimetre ammunition and one AK-47 rifle.

Base on the gravity of the crime he committed, warrant officer Danladi Shaggy is now dismissed from service and also demoted from the rank of warrant officer to a private soldier.

He is to restitute the sum of N5,035, 000 as proceeds he got from selling of the ammunitions

The seven other soldiers found guilty, were also dismissed, demoted, and reprimanded accordingly.

The Court Martial was convened early this year by the General Officer Commanding the 3rd Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar

The action will serve as deterrent for those with such intentions.