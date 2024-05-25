Nigeria has urged other African countries to synergise towards addressing challenges facing the Agricultural sector and harness its potentials for the continent’s prosperity.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, gave the charge at the birth of a regional chapter of the Incorporated Society of Planters in Africa.

Agriculture remains the backbone of any economy, providing livelihoods for millions of farmers and contributing significantly to food security, economic growth and social development.

The Incorporated Society of Planters is a professional body promoting and improving the plantation industry’s environment since 1919.

The body is now in Africa, heralding a new era of collaboration, innovation and sustainable practices within the agricultural sector.

Nigeria is the Chief host and it is excited, like other countries in the region, of the many benefits in the pipeline.

It says now is the time for African countries to leverage on inherent opportunities and better improve the lives of the citizens using Agriculture.

Insecurity is a dangerous trend to achieving sustainable agricultural development but Nigeria believes that with the needed collaboration, Africa can overcome these challenges.

From the African Development Bank, Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the African Development Bank are words of support for an initiative described as long overdue.

They underscore the role of technology in today’s Agriculture

The theme of the official launch is sustainable plantation: AFRICA FOR AFRICA’S FUTURE.