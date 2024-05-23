A Federal Capital Territory high court has granted Hadi Sirika and his brother Ahmad Abubakar bail to the tune of Hundred million naira each with two surties in like sum.

One of the surties must have landed property in the FCT. The Judge also ordered that the defendants must not travel out of the country without express permission of the court.

The court adopted the same conditions in the sister case before Justice Sylvanus Origi of the same court who granted Hadi Sirika, his daughter and son in-law bail on 9th of May, 2024.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arraigned former Minister of Aviation and his brother on a fresh 8-count charge before Justice Suleima Belgore of the FCT High Court, Garki , Abuja.

In the new charge, EFCC accused Hadi Sirika, his brother, and Enginos of a Contract Fraud. Hadi Sirika, brother Plead not guilty to an amended 10-count charge.