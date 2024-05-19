The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, AIG Paul Omata says crimes have been reduced to the barest minimum since the introduction of digital monitoring in Bayelsa State.

He made this known during his familiarity visit to the police command Headquarters in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 16, AIG Paul Omata arrives at the Police Command to a quarter guard as he makes his first official visit to the Bayelsa State Police Headquarters since assuming office three months ago.

He is received by the Commissioner of Police, CP Alonyenu Francis, and a host of other senior officers as well as the rank and file at the command.

The commissioner recounts some of the successes recorded since the introduction of its digital surveillance and monitoring unit to boost security in the state while also soliciting more support to drive its endeavors.

After meeting with some personnel at the Command, the AIG is led to inspect the digital surveillance facility as he gains first-hand knowledge about its operation.

He then visits the Marine Base of the command and commends the laudable efforts in place to further reduce the rate of crime in Bayelsa.

With more sophisticated drones and other gadgets, the Nigerian police are optimistic that crimes in the state will drop further than what’s currently obtainable.