Residents are asking the governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun to urgently fix the Lambe-Akute road.

They fear that the palliative repairs they are doing on the road will be washed away by the flood in the coming months.

Living in border communities in Ogun state has been tortuous for decades with successive state governments making promises and failing to fulfill any of them.

This is Ifesowapo-Odubale community, their major concern is the 34-kiolometre Akute-Ijoko road in Ifo local government area of Ogun state.

From Yakoyo to Alagbole, Akute, Ajuwon, Lambe, Oke Aro, commuting is difficult and life threatening not just for motorists but for commercial motorcyclists, who populate the area.

Just a few brave commercial bus drivers can ply this route, because of the deplorable condition of access roads linking the communities to Lagos State, using a commercial motorcyclist appears the most accessible mode of transportation for residents.

These border communities are populated with old civil servants, some of which started living here since 1979.

According to them, talks on constructing good roads in the community dates back to 1984 but it is saddening that 40 years after the conception stage, the Akute-Lambe-Ijoko road is still a dream in the pipeline.

The scope of the self help project is 4kilometres out of the 34 kilometre Akute-Ijoko road project.

Motorists plying these routes say the government of Ogun State has paid lip service to their several complaints as many of the roads have become death-traps due to the rainy season which has begun.

The project which might have brought some kind of relief to residents is worsened by the rains and flood waters.

Residents under the Ifesowapo cdc decided to embark on self help project but they don’t have enough resources to take on the white elephant project, out of N150 million naira, an estimated cost for making the road motorable, the community has contributed and spent about 5million naira.

Since efforts to reach out to the Ifo local government, state government and its agencies have been met with little or no action as the much-needed development in road repairs, presence of social amenities and completion of abandoned projects have become elusive, residents are hoping with this latest appeal, the federal government through the ministry of works, Governor Dapo Abiodun and his cabinet will finish the decades long road project.