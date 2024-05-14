Member states in the African region are seeking the training of more Africans in different fields on the management of cancer in the continent.

They believe this will help to improve capacity for cancer diagnostics and treatment across the region.

Sub-Saharan Africa suffers from a large and growing cancer burden with reports estimating that cancer incidence in the region will rise by 85% in the next fifteen years due to population ageing.

In recent time, the gear is shifting towards addressing this as Africa’s most populous black nation is taking the lead.

About 40 member states are meeting here coordinated by the international atomic energy agency RAF6060 project aimed at improving the skills of radiation professionals and radiation centres across the African region.

Member states are seeking more coordination to improve services for cancer management.

Safety concerns from radiation technology treatment for patients is also part of discussions here.

The number of patients with cancer in Africa has been predicted to increase from 844,279 in 2012 to more than 1·5 million in 2030. but, many countries in Africa still lack access to radiotherapy as a part of comprehensive cancer care.