Resilience, determination and the need to push boundaries have been stressed as the only recipe for growth and development for today’s Woman in Nigeria.

This and others took centre stage at the Limitless Woman 2024 conference held in Lagos.

It’s another edition of this conference which has continued to drive the conversation on women.

Age, race or education not a criterion for attendance as it’s open to all women.

They spoke on why self discovery, focus and consistency is needed to make it far as a Woman.

For the keynote speaker, while women are seeking outstanding, there’s a need to know that it’s to serve the community and families with humility.

While the convener spoke on the theme FlourisHER,

others shared their perspectives on the Limitless Woman.

A lot of those present saw the programme as an opportunity to Identify and connect with mentors.