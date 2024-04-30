The Senate has gone into a rowdy session after three senators engaged in heated argument over their assigned seats.

Danjuma Goje, Senator representing Gombe Central, and Sahabi Yau, Senator representing Zamfara North, expressed displeasure over the seats assigned to them, and complained to Opeyemi Bamidele, Majority Leader.

The senate is holding plenary inside its main chamber after more than two years when renovation work began on it.

However, while Senate President Godswill Akpabio read his welcome address, the argument among the three senators became heated.

It was learnt that Senators Goje and Yau, sitting on the second row on the right side of the aisle, did not like the seats allocated to them by the senate committee on services.

According to the standing rules of the upper legislative chamber, senators sit according to ranking.

The– four-term senators – insisted that they ought to be assigned seats on the front row on the extreme right – opposite to the seats of the majority leader and the Deputy President Of the Senate.

After the argument, Kawu Sumaila, senator representing Kano south, called for a “point of order”, but was ignored.

Thereafter, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moved a motion for a closed-session, which was granted and is currently ongoing to resolve the matter.

The Senate’s Easter and Sallah recess were postponed to ensure the completion of the renovation of both chambers of the national assembly.