About 1,000 children in Borno who are orphaned by the Boko Haram Insurgency will receive support from the Qatari Government.

Its Ambassador to Nigeria Ali Bn Ghanem Al-Hajari, disclosed this during the groundbreaking ceremony of a new primary school in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The 13 year conflict in the north east region, has resulted to about 1.6million children to be out of school, that’s according to the United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF.

But government and development partners are doing all they can to address issues of out of school children.

Now, the Qatari Government is in the state with good tidings.

It is providing essential support to about 1,000 orphans.

The state Governor Babagana Zulum is happy with the gesture.

He assured to provide all the support needed to make it a reality.

A foundation of primary school meant for orphans in the state was laid by the Qatari government.

This move is expected to go a long way in bridging the educational gap created by the 13 year conflict.