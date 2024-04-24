President Bola Tinubu has restated his resolve to complete the east-west road, revamp the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries and bring other meaningful development to the Niger Delta region.

The President stated this at the sixth meeting of the National Council of Niger Delta in Asaba where governors and stakeholders gather to deliberate the overall growth of the region.

The meeting with the theme: “Stimulating strategies for economic growth and development in Niger Delta region,” as host governor, Sheriff Oborevwori sets the ball rolling with what thinks should be done to lift the fortune of the people.

Though the region is responsible for much of the nation’s wealth, underdevelopment has characterized it despite efforts by successive Governments to achieve the desired goals.

President Bola Tinubu was represented by the Minister of steel development and he has robust plan for Niger Delta people.