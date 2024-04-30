President Bola Tinubu heartily congratulates Emeritus Professor Ayo Banjo, an academic par excellence, on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

Professor Banjo is renowned for his contributions to the development of the English Language curriculum in Nigeria and the promotion of Nigerian varieties of English.

He is the former Chairman of the Board of the National Universities Commission and was Pro-Chancellor of the Universities of Port Harcourt, Ilorin, and Ajayi Crowther. His scholarly output includes over 50 publications, as well as widely-used textbooks in primary and secondary education.

The President celebrates the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan for his remarkable contributions to the development of education in Nigeria while wishing him good health and many more years filled with joy.