Suspected gunmen have kidnapped a student of the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Imeri in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state, Jethro Onose.

Onose, a Senior Secondary School Student was abducted in the early hours of Monday alongside his father, Maliki Onose, while returning to school after the three weeks holidays.

Both the student and his father, Mr Onose, were waylaid and kidnapped along the notorious routes on the Edo and Ondo road.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya has confirmed the incident.

Odunlami-Omisanya, said efforts are on to rescue the victims.