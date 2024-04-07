The Chairman National Hajj Commission of Nigeria disclosed that fifty one thousand four hundred and forty seven intending pilgrims have paid for the hajj 2024 exercise.

He also says the President Bola Tinubu administration facilitated the process that ensured these pilgrims got the opportunity.

Despite the challenges faced by Nigerian pilgrims during the hajj 2023 exercise , Saudi Arabian authorities in September 2023, allocated ninety five thousand slots to Nigeria for Hajj 2024 exercise.

But with the delay in the payment of Hajj fare deposit which was at 4.5 million naira per pilgrim and the recent dollar hike , most pilgrims were unable to enlist for this year’s pilgrimage.

This time, only fifty one thousand four hundred and forty seven Nigerians are performing in the hajj.

The Chairman of the Commission Jalal Ahmed Arabi acknowledged the federal government’s support in ensuring Nigerian pilgrims are able to perform hajj .

He also commended Nigerian pilgrims for their patience, understanding , and resilience.

The Commission also assured intending pilgrims of better service and an easy process.