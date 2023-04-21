One of the pillars of Islam is to fast during the month of Ramadan, a month-long period which is considered a way of rebuilding spiritual connection between Muslim faithful and the almighty Allah.

Eide-el-Fitr is known as the holiday for Muslims to break their fast and is marked with a congregational two-unit prayer where people of all ages and tribe stand side by side in total submission to Almighty Allah reciting verses of the Quran.

Imran Rufa’i, Director of the Arabic Village, stated that a Muslim’s belief is founded on the many hierarchies of Islam when speaking about the significance of fasting as one of the five pillars of Islam during Ramadan.

He said Muslims are expected to observe and do all but one after the other.

Speaking about those who are unable to give as a result of not finances, Mr Rufa’i said they must accept gifts from those who are giving.

He also noted that there is no threshold on the Zakat given each day after fasting.

Mr Rufa’i explaining further, said Hajj to so many scholars, the hierarchy and discussion of the five pillars of Islam is such that it is placed at the end of every discussion.

According to him, the reason for this is because it is meant for those who can afford it and who have a safe passage to the venue of the act of worship.

Mr Rufa’i said these two conditions are very important and unless met, going to Hajj is not compulsory.

“Those who cannot afford to perform Hajj need only perform certain acts of worship that Allah has made equivalent to performing Hajj.”

“Some of these acts are mentioned in the Holy Prophet’s message.”

Mr Imran Rufa’i stated that on a day like this, all Muslims are supposed to bathe early enough to be ready for prayers, look beautiful, and eat something, no matter how modest, to demonstrate that they are not fasting.