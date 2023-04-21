Former Labour Party Chairman, Lagos state, Olukayode Salako says as a stakeholder of the party, he is still entitled to make his contribution even though he was purportedly suspended.

Speaking on ThisMorning, he stated that the opposing parties’ decision to settle out of court is the best move in his opinion.

According to him, if the two parties continue to drag the issue, it will continue to affect the health, ideal survival and operational sanity of the party.

Mr Salako added that since the start of the issue, he has been keenly an interested party by virtue of the position he still holds as the special advisor to the office of the national chairman of the party on Lagos State labor party Affairs and

its liaison operations.

He added that based on information gathered, what caused the issue could have been handled and settled with the spirit of true understanding and communication.

Mr Salako noted that until Labour party’s culture of operation changes, they will continue to have problems.

According to him, one of the attributes that labour party lacks is the ability to quckly call for reconciliation when it is necessary.

“What is happening now is what the party would have adopted before this issue became a public glare”.

Further, Mr Salako stated that the Labour Party’s leadership should reach an amicable settlement with the courts so that the party may regain its life and function as it should.