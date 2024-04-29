One story that sparked attention recently, is the case of a Chinese supermarket in Abuja accused of shutting its doors against Nigerians based on nationality.

A similar situation is about to play out this time in Lagos. Have you ever heard of a Lagos based Indian school where Nigerians were denied admission?

It started as screaming headlines on the pages of the newspaper, a Lagos Indian school where Nigerians are denied Admission.

The Indian International School is built in the heart of Ilupeju, an area in Lagos, often referred to as “Indian Village” and this is the farthest our camera lens could go owing to some restrictions placed in the airspace within the location.

I visited the school alongside my camera man, to verify the claims, we walked in like parents there to make enquiries about the school’s admission process.

We found out that the school offers all other subjects and that include English and mathematics but makes Hindu a compulsory subject for its students.

On whether Nigerians are allowed in the school, mum was the response.

We stayed hours around the school just to be sure that the population of its students or pupils was not as claimed.

It’s closing hour, and parents were sighted picking up their wards from the school.

Not a single Nigerian child was sighted.

Many have described the action by the school as discriminatory while others are just indifferent.

While we await the report of the investigation team from the ministry of education on the claims about the school, students of the Indian international school, Ilupeju are going about their normal activities without any interference.