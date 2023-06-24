The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set 140 benchmarks and above as the cut-off mark for 2023 admissions into universities across the country.

The Registrar of the board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this during a presentation at the 2023 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions and Awards on Saturday in Abuja.

Oloyede said that 100 has been approved as the cut-off mark for Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, explained that the aforementioned points are the mini