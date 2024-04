Some supporters loyal to Olusola Oke, one of the aspirants in the ongoing All Progressives Congress in the ongoing primary election in Ondo State, have taken to the streets to express their displeasure with the process.

They gathered at the APC secretariat along Oyemekun road in Akure, alleging that no election was conducted across the 203 wards in the state.

They are demanding the cancellation of the election and the conduct of a new one.