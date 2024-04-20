President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended for his numerous achievements since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

Founder and Visitor to Caleb University, Lagos, Dr. Oladega Adebogun, gave the commendation in a statement signed by Dr Elvis Otobo in Lagos on Friday.

Dr. Adebogun listed the new Student Loan scheme as a transformative step towards ensuring sustainable higher education and skill development for Nigerian students.

He said the Student loan act is expected to provide a much-needed financial lifeline to students, enabling them to pursue their academic dreams without the burden of immediate financial constraints.

He also commended the president for raising the retirement age for judges in the judicial sector to 70 years.

Dr. Adebogun emphasised that harmonising the retirement age of judges is a move to maintain experienced legal minds within the judicial system, which would result in quality and timely delivery of judgments.

He also commended the economic reforms initiated by President Tinubu.

“These reforms, which aim to set Nigeria on a path of accelerated economic growth with a focus on productivity and ease of doing business, have already shown early signs of impressive growth, with the Minister of Finance reporting a significant increase in foreign direct investment and a boost in job creation.

“Similarly, the improvement in statutory allocations impacted positively on Federal, State, and all Local Governments in the country. which provides them with more resources to address challenges and development projects are worthy of commendation,” he said.

Commenting on Nigeria’s prominent international status and the strengthening of the naira, the global Dr Adebogun said: “The country’s efforts in various sectors have improved its standing on the global stage and contributed to the strengthening of the naira against the dollar and other major currencies.”