Ogun State Government has commenced the sales of bags of rice at subsidized price for civil servants in the state in order to cushion the effects of economic hardship in the country.

The presentation and distribution of the rice packed in 10kg bags was done at the Arcade ground, Governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

As part of measures put in place to cushion the effects of economic hardship on residents, Ogun State Government has subsidized the price of rice for civil servants in the state.

The programme was held at the Arcade ground, Governor’s office, Oke Mosan Abeokuta.

Civil servants from different parts of the state, irrespective of their level were given opportunity to buy the subsidized rice which was packaged in 10kg bags.

Speaking during the launch of the programme, the Governor of the State Dapo Abiodun who was represented by the Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya highlighted the reason while the programme was put in place.

Beneficiaries also shared their opinions on the programme and appreciate the government for the intervention.

The subsidized rice for civil servants in Ogun State is one of the interventions of the state government, as others include free surgery, pre and postnatal healthcare for pregnant women and EDUCASH financial support programme for students across levels in Ogun State.