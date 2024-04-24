The Nigerian film industry has once again been plunged into mourning as another legendary Nollywood actor, Zulu Adigwe, has died.

Adigwe’s death was announced by a movie producer, Stanley Nwoko, in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

Mourning Adigwe, Nwoko wrote, “Rest in peace, good actor.”

The actor’s death comes two weeks after Junior Pope and three other Nollywood stars died in a boat accident on the Anam River.

Adigwe gained recognition primarily for portraying fatherly characters in Nollywood films.

His breakthrough role came as Mr. B in the popular sitcom “Basi and Company.”

He also appeared in the highly successful 2019 movie “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.”

He was born and raised in Enugu State before moving to Austria to complete his primary and secondary school.