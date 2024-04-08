The New Deputy Governor Of Edo State, Omobayo Marvelous Godwins, has taken the oath of office as the Deputy governor of Edo State.

He was administered the oath of office and allegiance by the Edo State Chief Judge, Justice D.I Okungbowa, at the Dennis Osadebey Government House, Benin.

The New Deputy governor clad in wife was flanked by his wife as he took the oath.

Well wishers and the top hierarchy of the Peoples Democratic Party in his Local Government and Senatorial district were in attendance at the Swearing in.

It will be recalled that he was announced as the Deputy Governor designate following the impeachment of the former occupant of the Office, Philip Shuaibu, by the Edo State House of Assembly who adopted a report by an impeachment panel investigating allegations of gross misconduct against him.