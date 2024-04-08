The United Church of Christ in Nigeria, says a member of the church has been shot dead by armed bandits, as one out of the over fifty abducted persons died in the forest a few days after they were released by the bandits.

Over fifty members of HEKAN Church Kauru in Kaduna state were kidnapped by armed bandits within the church premises in December 2023 while attending a wedding reception.

Barely three months later, the kidnapped victims regained their freedom.

Sadly, one of them died in the forest as he could not walk out of the forest within the time frame giving by the terrorists due to the injuries he sustained while in captivity.

The president of the Church, Amos Kiri and his counterpart, the Archbishop of Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria describes the activities of armed bandits especially in the North as tragic to the country.

They however commend the Bola Tinubu’s government for doing it’s best in all sectors, but wants him to provide security agencies with equipment to win the war against enemies of peace.

They frowned at some religious leaders who preach and promote violence for their selfish Interest.