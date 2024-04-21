Collaboration between the public and private sector has been identified as ways to effectively manage waste in the environment.

This formed part of discussion at a summit on waste management held in Lagos.

It was a gathering of public officials, intellectuals, civil society, local and international stakeholders to bridge the gap between govt policies and market opportunities.

This summit aims to explore cutting-edge solutions to waste management challenges. It also served as an opportunity for attendees, to connect with a diverse range of professionals from various sectors related to waste management.

Some entrepreneurs in the circular economy landscape, showcased their products made from waste and advocated for increased collaboration and government support to accelerate the sector’s growth.

As Lagos strives to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability, it’s clear that the journey towards zero waste requires collective effort and a commitment to turning words into action.