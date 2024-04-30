Kidney disease Patients going through dialysis are seeking subsidy for sessions to reduce the huge financial burden that exist in treatment.

This comes off the back of the federal government’s resolve to look into the cost of dialysis through public and private partnership.

The cost of treating kidney disease presents a huge challenge to the lives of many Nigerians.

A single session of dialysis costs above fifty thousand naira and on an average the sessions are required three times a week.

Expenses of patients go up to six hundred thousand naira monthly.

Itoro says he is currently overwhelmed with the financial burden of getting dialysis for the last few years.

Experts here at this commissioning of 60 dialysis machines believe that by strengthening primary health care Centres to screen for kidney disease and putting in action more than lip service, better results will be achieved on the treatment of the disease.

The government says it will look into not only reducing the burden of kidney diseases in the country but will also find ways of cutting down the cost of treatment.

This Centre is also offering 250 free dialysis sessions to indigent Nigerians as they hope that this will become a sustainable program in the country.