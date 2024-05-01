The Majority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi has underscored the importance of effective legislative leadership in driving positive change and development at the state and national levels.Mr. Ogunmolasuyi spoke at the National Conference of Majority Leaders Executive Committee meeting held in Asaba, Delta State.

The Owo born politician who represented all southwest Majority Leaders at the conference, said the event served as a crucial platform for fostering collaboration and cooperation among legislators from different parts of the country.

According to him, lawmakers in the country must strive to make laws that will have direct impact in the lives of the people

He added that Lawmakers most work assiduously and strategise to contributing their quota to the overall development of the nation.

Mr Ogunmolasuyi stressed, “The conference, which brought together Majority Leaders from various state assemblies across the country, was a platform for sharing ideas, strategies, and best practices to enhance legislative efficiency and effectiveness in Nigeria.

“As the representative of the southwest region, i participated in discussions and deliberations aimed at addressing key issues facing the region and the nation as a whole.

“My contributions were well-received and acknowledged by my colleagues, demonstrating my commitment to the development and progress of the southwest region.”