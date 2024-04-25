The Adamawa State Executive Council, has approved N4.7 billion for the completion of the abandoned stadium.

This decision is aimed towards reducing restiveness among youths.

Adamawa state has been without a befitting stadium for years, but in the coming days, this narrative will change.

But despite that setback, the state athletes have won several trophies in different sports.

Now, there is hope for the youths as the state executive Council seems to be taken the completion of the abandoned stadium seriously

Shortly after the SEC meeting, the state Commissioner for information says the fund has been earmark for completion of the Jimeta Permanent Stadium.

She also announced that the SEC meeting has approved the formal handover of the C of O of the Federal Medical Centre, Hong to the Federal Ministry of Health for proper take off of the facility.

The Commissioner also mentioned that SEC has approved the contract variation for the ongoing superhighway construction from FGGC to AA Lawan for N18.8 billion naira.

SEC has been consistent in approving developmental projects since Gov Fintiri’s reelection for a second term in office.