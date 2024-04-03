A former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ali Ciroma is dead.

Ali Chiroma was aged 91 years.

He was surrounded by family at the time of his death. He served the working people for seven decades.

Ali Chiroma also served as the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress during the military rule.

Ali Chiroma was profoundly exemplified in the epoch of the resistance by the NLC and her allies in the labour movement against the Structural Adjustment Program (SAP) of the General Ibrahim Babangida administration.

He was also the president of the Rural Health Workers of Nigeria in 1960 before it eventually became the Medical and Health Workers Association.