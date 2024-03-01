Former President of Tanzania Ali Hassan Mwinyi is dead.

He was aged 98 years.

News of Mwinyi’s death was announced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Mwinyi served as President of Tanzania between 1985 and 1995. He succeeded the founding president, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

Mwinyi was three months away from his 99th birthday.

He had been in and out of hospital with a chest illness since last November. Mwinyi is credited for introducing multiparty elections and easing state control of the economy.

Tributes came in from regional leaders. Kenyan President William Ruto spoke of Mwinyi as a great leader.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga said Mwinyi was a ‘great African leader and statesman’.

The former President of Tanzania will be buried March 2 in Zanzibar.

President Hassan has declared seven days of national mourning in honour of the former President.

He added that flags will fly at half mast through out Tanzania for the duration of the mourning period.