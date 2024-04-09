The Federal Government has introduced a new version of the citizen’s delivery tracker application, ensuring immediate access for Nigerians.

The special adviser to the president on policy and coordination and head of the central coordination unit, Hadiza Bala-Usman, states that this upgraded launch aligns with President Tinubu’s dedication to transparency and accountability in governance.

The Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) is an initiative established by the Federal government of Nigeria under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Its primary objective is to enable citizens to provide immediate feedback on project implementation, fostering public accountability, and enhancing service delivery by government institutions.

In line with this mandate, the federal government has launched an enhanced version of the citizen’s delivery tracker application, with representation from both public and private sectors.

The purpose of this launch, according to President Bola Tinubu, is to subject himself and his appointees to public scrutiny and monitoring. He believes that by doing so, the public can freely express their opinions on the government’s decisions and policies.

The Special Adviser on Policy and coordination shared the government’s objectives and key performance indicators set during the ministerial retreat in 2023, which include reforms in the nation’s economy, strengthening national security, boosting the agricultural sector, enhancing infrastructure, among others. She urged Nigerians to monitor these activities and report via the application to facilitate necessary actions.

Other stakeholders and partners present voiced their perspectives during the launch, advocating for increased inclusivity for Nigerians from diverse backgrounds and exposures.

The Tracker App is now live! It includes key features such as Comprehensive Project Monitoring, Feedback Mechanism, Direct Presidential Oversight, and more.