Former Governor of Imo State Ikedi Ohakim says continuity in governance remains a precursor for sustainable economic development of any administration.

Speaking at the synod of the Diocese on the lake, Mr Ohakim noted that truncating the life span of any administration will retard its development plans.

It was a convergence of the clergy and laity who are here for the synod of Diocese on the lake in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

Former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim who spoke on the topic ” continuity: the gains of successful administrative transition and the expectations of ndi Imo in the 3R government ” gave a vivid account of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s administration and its gains in Imo State.

While noting huge benefits of continuity in government, Mr Ohakim never minced words in pointing out how the 2011 governorship election denied him second term in Office cost Imo State.

For the host Bishop Chijioke Otti and the Archbishop of Owerri ecliciasstical province Most Reverend David Onuoha, they believe God will bring Nigeria out of its current economic situation.

The Former governor believes that unplanned changes in administration distort the chain of rapid development and cause acrimony among the political actors.