Seasonal weather forecasts have been identified as critical in saving lives and protecting property.

Key players at the 2024 regional forum on the Agro-hydro-climatic characteristics for the Sahel and Sudanian zones of West Africa emphasized the urgent need for weather organizations worldwide to implement early warning systems to achieve this goal.

In the ever-growing list of global concerns, climate change stands at the top.

From United Nations assemblies to world economic forums, leaders have consistently underscored the need for nations to prioritise weather awareness to mitigate the impacts of climate hazards.

In this hall are representatives from meteorological agencies across Africa, including Benin Republic, Mali, and Burkina Faso. Hosted by Nimet in collaboration with Agrhymet, this event aims to facilitate collaborative efforts to drive positive climate action throughout West Africa.

This year’s edition of the event, has its unique characteristics.

In addressing Nigeria’s unique challenges, the Director-General of Nimet affirmed the agency’s dedication to assisting smallholder farmers, ensuring a prosperous yield in the upcoming planting season.

Over the course of the next four days, this forum will serve as a platform for the exchange of ideas.

However, the ultimate objective is to implement these ideas to enhance the economic and food production sustainability of West Africa.