The Ekiti State government has urged the newly recruited 74 support staff assigned to the state’s three special schools to exhibit dedication in fulfilling Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s vision of delivering quality education to physically challenged individuals.The state’s commissioner for education, Dr. Adebimpe Aderiye, gave the charge during the inauguration of a training program for the support staff at the School for the Blind in Ikere, Ekiti.

Dr Aderiye emphasised that their employment reflects the governor’s commitment to revitalizing the state’s special education institutions, urging them to validate this trust through their diligent service.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Education, Mrs. Adetoun Agboola stressed the importance of bridging the gap between conventional education and technological advancements, encouraging the newly hired staff to seize the opportunity to enhance their ICT skills using government-provided resources.

The state coordinator of Agile, Mrs. Yéwándé Adesua, emphasized the agency’s dedication to supporting the development of special education in Ekiti State.

She emphasized the significant support and facilitation provided by Agile during the training sessions across the three special schools, in line with the state government’s commitment to advancing special education initiatives.

Mrs. Adesua reiterated the initiative’s objective to equip teachers with the necessary tools and knowledge to effectively educate students with special needs, thereby promoting inclusivity and empowerment within the education system.