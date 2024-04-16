The eleventh prosecution witness in the alleged murder trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, on Tuesday said that the DNA blood sample found on Chidinma’s red dress matched that of the victim, Micheal Ataga.

Dr. Richard Somiari, who’s a director and consultant for the Lagos State DNA and Forensic centre, gave his evidence before a Lagos High Court, at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

Miss Ojukwu, a 300-level, Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, is charged with the murder of Mr Ataga, alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu and one Adedapo Quadri.

At the resumed hearing, the witness was led in evidence by the Lagos State Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Adenike Oluwafemi.

The forensic analyst told the court that his office received 21 different items on different days from their DNA centre staff members.

According to him, the items were received for evidence and they included a stained red dress, an army green T-shirt, and a DNA sample from Chidinma Ojukwu.

He said that other items received were urine, blood, gastric content and bile which were retained for toxicology report.

He said that the goal was to create an evidence triangle to link the suspect to the crime scene and the victim.

Dr. Somiari, said that the DNA on the red dress matched that of the victim, but it did not match that of Chidinma and the other suspects, who were Babalola Disu and Oluwatomi Dada.

The witness was cross examined by the first defendant’s counsel, Onwuka Egwu.

The witness narrated how the result of the toxicology report was forwarded to the office of the attorney general of Lagos, Commissioner of police and director of public prosecutions.

He, however, said that not all forensic reports went through such procedure.

When the video of the crime scene was played in court at Mr Egwu’s request, He asked the witness whether the samples of blood on the cotton, the wall, duvet, white polo the victim was wearing, were tested.

The witness answered that the samples were not submitted.

He had earlier said that some samples were in storage but not tested.

The second defendant counsel, Babatunde Busari, also cross examined the witness.

He asked if any DNA sample was taken from the second defendant, the witness said no.

The counsel also asked the witness if he took part in the toxicology analysis which he answered no.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya adjourned the case until May 30 for continuation of trial.

The Lagos State Government arraigned the three defendants on Oct. 12, 2021.

The first two defendants are facing the first to eight counts bordering on alleged conspiracy, murder, and stabbing while Chioma Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count of stealing an iPhone 7 belonging to the deceased.