French actor Gérard Depardieu is to be tried over allegations of sexual assault, Paris prosecutors say.

The 75-year-old actor was summoned to a Paris police station on Monday morning, broadcaster BFMTV said.

He was questioned over separate allegations brought by women who worked with Depardieu on film sets in 2014 and 2021.

Depardieu was released from custody later the same day and denies the accusations, his lawyer said.

Shortly afterwards, prosecutors said Depardieu would appear in court in October over the allegations of assault in 2021.

One of the woman involved in the incident alleges the assault took place on the set of the film, which was released the following year.

Her lawyer told BFMTV that her client was “passing through a corridor where Mr Depardieu was sitting.

In 2020, the actor was charged with the rape of actor Charlotte Arnould, when she was 22-years-old in 2018.

In its statement on Monday evening, the prosecutor said: “Additionally, G. Depardieu is under investigation (in another case) for the offenses of rape and sexual assault allegedly committed in August 2018 against Charlotte Arnould.

A separate case was brought by actor Hélène Darras but was dropped by prosecutors for being past the statute of limitations.

Depardieu has also been accused of sexual assault by more than a dozen women.

He denies wrongdoing and claims any relationships he has had were consensual.

In an open letter published last year, he said: “Never, ever have I abused a woman”.

Oscar-nominated Depardieu is a prominent figure in French and international cinema, having made more than 200 films.